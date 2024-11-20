Ensure forensic laboratories give narcotic test reports on time: HC

MADURAI: Noting the delay in getting chemical analysis report from a forensic laboratory in a narcotics case, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the additional chief secretary of home department and the director of forensic science laboratory in Chennai to ensure that the state or regional forensic science laboratories in Tamil Nadu submit the chemical analysis report within the time frame laid down under Rule 14 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Seizure, Storage, Sampling and Disposal) Rules, 2022.



Justice N Anand Venkatesh gave the direction while granting bail to one J Mani, who was arrested for allegedly selling 100g magic mushroom in August 2024. During the hearing, the petitioner's counsel alleged that the police have not even ascertained whether the substance seized was magic mushroom. In response to that, the additional public prosecutor contended that the seized goods were already produced before the lower court and have been forwarded to the laboratory for chemical analysis and a report is awaited.



Hearing this, the judge noted that as per Rule 14, the chemical laboratory should submit a report to the jurisdictional magistrate within 15 days from the date of receipt of the sample. Referring to an order passed by the Kerala High Court in an identical case, the judge considered Mani's case as a test case, and issued similar directions. He further added that whenever there is such a delay, the person accused can request the lower court to direct the laboratory to expedite the process.