Entry of heavy vehicles into Vellore city restricted to ease congestion

VELLORE: To mitigate persistenttraffic congestion, the district police have prohibited the entry of heavy vehicles into the city between 8 am and 9 pm. The move aims to prevent gridlock, especially along the road between Vellore New Bus Station and Katpadi Railway Station. The stretch experiences heavy traffic during peak hours due to the operations of school and college buses, sources said.

On Tuesday morning, trucks from Bengaluru attempted to access the service road near Green Circle en route to Tirupati via Katpadi and Chittoor. However, when the traffic police redirected the trucks to the NH flyover, the drivers protested by parking their vehicles on the road, disrupting highway traffic.