EV road map: TN officials to hold talks with World Bank

The discussions will focus on policies to foster green mobility and electric vehicle adoption, as well as exploring employment opportunities, risks, and skilling needs arising from the EV transition.

Sources added that the state has attracted around Rs 60,000 crore worth of EV investments in recent years, and by 2030, around 35% of all electric vehicles manufactured in India will be produced in Tamil Nadu. The electric vehicle penetration in the state stands at 5.4% of total vehicle sales for 2023-24. New jobs created in the EV ecosystem will require highly skilled labor and a shift from mechanical to electrical and electronics skills.

According to a study by iFOREST, a non-profit environmental think tank, 66 job roles in the sector will become obsolete, while 92 new roles will be created. The study also stated that 81.3% of all electric vehicles produced in India will be two-wheelers.