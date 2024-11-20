EV road map: TN officials to hold talks with World Bank

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is aiming to generate jobs through the transition to electric vehicles, and it is learned that it has roped in the World Bank to chart out a roadmap.
Sources told TNIE that Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam has requested the World Bank to work out a strategy during discussions to be held on November 22. The strategy will define the current EV policy and identify investment gaps. The state has released a revised e-vehicle policy, aiming to attract investments worth Rs 50,000 crore in electric vehicle manufacturing and create 1.5 lakh new jobs over the next five years.
The discussions will focus on policies to foster green mobility and electric vehicle adoption, as well as exploring employment opportunities, risks, and skilling needs arising from the EV transition.
Sources added that the state has attracted around Rs 60,000 crore worth of EV investments in recent years, and by 2030, around 35% of all electric vehicles manufactured in India will be produced in Tamil Nadu. The electric vehicle penetration in the state stands at 5.4% of total vehicle sales for 2023-24. New jobs created in the EV ecosystem will require highly skilled labor and a shift from mechanical to electrical and electronics skills.
According to a study by iFOREST, a non-profit environmental think tank, 66 job roles in the sector will become obsolete, while 92 new roles will be created. The study also stated that 81.3% of all electric vehicles produced in India will be two-wheelers.