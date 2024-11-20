Form AHP council for professional courses to address regulatory gaps: Association

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Union Territory All CENTAC Students Parents Association (PCESPA) has called on the Puducherry government to immediately establish a state-level council for Allied Health and Professional courses (AHP) under the National Commission for Allied and Health Professions Act, 2021 (NCAHP-Act 2021).

The association submitted a memorandum to Lieutenant Governor Dr K Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Tuesday, highlighting the detrimental impact of the government's inaction on students pursuing AHP courses.

PCESPA president M Narayanassamy said Puducherry is yet to establish the council, which was constituted in 14 states already. The delay, he said, undermines the directives of both the centre and the Supreme Court. On October 12, the apex court directed all states and union territories to submit compliance reports to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), warning of stringent action if the legislation remains unimplemented.