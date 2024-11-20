Form AHP council for professional courses to address regulatory gaps: Association

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Union Territory All CENTAC Students Parents Association (PCESPA) has called on the Puducherry government to immediately establish a state-level council for Allied Health and Professional courses (AHP) under the National Commission for Allied and Health Professions Act, 2021 (NCAHP-Act 2021).
The association submitted a memorandum to Lieutenant Governor Dr K Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Tuesday, highlighting the detrimental impact of the government's inaction on students pursuing AHP courses.
PCESPA president M Narayanassamy said Puducherry is yet to establish the council, which was constituted in 14 states already. The delay, he said, undermines the directives of both the centre and the Supreme Court. On October 12, the apex court directed all states and union territories to submit compliance reports to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), warning of stringent action if the legislation remains unimplemented.
The association stressed that the absence of a regulatory body in Puducherry has led to the proliferation of unregulated private institutions offering AHP courses. These institutions issue certificates that are not recognised by state employment offices, leaving students unable to secure jobs or pursue higher education. Furthermore, Indian AHP certifications are not internationally recognised, limiting overseas employment opportunities, it added.
The memorandum accused the Puducherry Health Department of "enabling" dubious institutions to operate unchecked, exacerbating the issue.
The NCAHP-Act 2021, brought into effect by the centre in March 2021, mandates the formation of state councils to ensure quality education, standardisation, and the recognition of AHP certifications nationwide. The association emphasised that establishing the council was critical to regulating 52 AHP courses. It warned that continued delays could tarnish the reputation of allied health education in Puducherry and deprive students of their rightful opportunities.