GRI faculty told to go on leave for passing derogatory remarks about political ideologies

DINDIGUL: A faculty member of Gandhigram Rural Institute (GRI), Dindigul was allegedly told to go on leave for passing derogatory remarks about political ideologies during his classes in the institute.



An official from GRI told TNIE that Dr Ranganathan (51), who holds the post of health officer and teaches public health and sanitation in the educational facility, had posted derogatory remarks about a political ideology in a social media group last week.



"During his classes, Ranganathan downloaded videos from the internet about the political ideologies, including Dravidianism and Hindutva ideologies, without the permission of the HoD and institute authorities. Notably, these are not part of the curriculum. Further, he passed derogatory remarks about a political ideology on social media last week, creating unnecessary ruckus among the students, and the incident was reported to the district police," the official said.



It is learnt that an inquiry has been initiated by the GRI authorities against the faculty. However, as no formal complaint has been lodged with regard to the issue, we have directed the faculty member to take leave from Tuesday, the official added.