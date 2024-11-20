Health Secretary Supriya Sahu urges DCGI to ban online sale of addictive drugs like tapentadol

CHENNAI: Health Secretary Supriya Sahu wrote to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) requesting his intervention to ban websites that sell habit-forming (addictive) drugs, particularly tapentadol, in violation of existing laws. In her letter, Sahu pointed out the state police and the drugs control department have reported a worrisome trend of offenders procuring the drugs through online platforms.

She said states have not been empowered to block such websites under current provisions of law, hampering its efforts to combat the menace effectively.

In the letter dated November 12 to DCGI Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, Sahu said the situation undermines the state’s ongoing initiatives aimed at preventing drug abuse among students and the public.