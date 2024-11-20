Junior Advocate hacked at Hosur court building premises

Tamil Nadu

KRISHNAGIRI: A 30-year-old advocate was hacked by a 39-year-old man in Hosur combined court building premises on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim Kannan from Hosur is working as a junior advocate with another advocate Sathya Narayanan. He had previous enmity with one Anandakumar (39) of Hosur. In this case on Wednesday afternoon, Anandakumar hacked Kannan inside the court premises. He was taken to a private hospital at Hosur and currently receiving treatment.

Police sources added that, Anandakumar surrendered at Hosur Judicial Magistrate Court - II. Hosur town police are enquiring the case.

