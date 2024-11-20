Kadalapparai residents demand safe ration shop as wild elephants threaten dilapidated facility

R Nishanth, a local resident, said the shelter’s walls and doors are completely broken. “Despite the dilapidated condition, the staff continue to distribute provisions from here. After distribution, the remaining stock is taken back to a safe place. The only solution is to operate a full-time ration shop here by installing a secure steel container for storing the rations, since the demand for these supplies is high in our region,” he added.

Recently, residents had got into an argument with officials and ward councillor over the condition of the building. The councilor for Ward 18, P Jayanthi, who manages ration distribution said she had been demanding a safe shop in the region for the past four years.

“The existing shelters are not safe and could easily be completely destroyed by elephants. Since we have no alternative location, we have been distributing rations from the same building. Steel containers may be the only solution for this issue. We have informed the tahsildar about the situation and requested the official to arrange a safe place to store the rations,” Jayanthi said.