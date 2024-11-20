Kuttaiyur villagers urge government to build bridge over Palar river for better connectivity

ERODE: With no bridge on the Palar river connecting the main land, the villagers of Kuttaiyur are a worried lot. They said their trouble reaches its peak when the river floods during the monsoon. Home to 900 people, the hill village is located on the border of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
Speaking to TNIE, P Veerapathran, president of Hill Dweller Pedakampada Lingayat Welfare Association, said, “To reach Kuttaiyur village, we have to walk for nearly four kilometres from Jallipalayam near Karkegandi, in Karnataka, on Anthiyur-Mysore road, crossing Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border. To buy essentials, we have to go to Karnataka by crossing the Palar river.”
He said when the river floods during the monsoon, the villagers have to wait indefinitely even to reach the hospital. Claiming that students are also affected due to the lack of bridge, Veerapathran urged the government to take immediate steps to construct a bridge on the river.
“Not just the villagers of Kuttaiyur, the bridge will also help people of adjacent Velampatti and Metalwadi villages. If there is no plan to build a bridge, a proper road should be laid so that the villagers can go to Bargur and Kadambur through the state forest area.”
Anthiyur MLA AG Venkatachalam said the authorities have requested necessary land from the forest department to build a bridge on the river. “For this, double the required land will be handed over to the forest by the revenue department. It is under process. We are also taking steps to construct a road from Makkambalayam, in Kadambur hills, to the village. After the road is laid, the villagers of Kuttaiyur will not have to cross the Karnataka border.”
Erode DFO KVA Naidu said an application seeking NOC to construct a road from Makkambalayam to Kuttaiyur is under scrutiny. “Application for construction of the bridge on the Palar is yet to come,” he added.