Kuttaiyur villagers urge government to build bridge over Palar river for better connectivity

ERODE: With no bridge on the Palar river connecting the main land, the villagers of Kuttaiyur are a worried lot. They said their trouble reaches its peak when the river floods during the monsoon. Home to 900 people, the hill village is located on the border of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Speaking to TNIE, P Veerapathran, president of Hill Dweller Pedakampada Lingayat Welfare Association, said, “To reach Kuttaiyur village, we have to walk for nearly four kilometres from Jallipalayam near Karkegandi, in Karnataka, on Anthiyur-Mysore road, crossing Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border. To buy essentials, we have to go to Karnataka by crossing the Palar river.”

He said when the river floods during the monsoon, the villagers have to wait indefinitely even to reach the hospital. Claiming that students are also affected due to the lack of bridge, Veerapathran urged the government to take immediate steps to construct a bridge on the river.