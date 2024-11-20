Loan app case: ED arrests 2 Chinese men in TN

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday stated that they have arrested two Chinese nationals Xiao Ya Mao and Wu Yuanlun on November 13 from Tiruchy, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), in a case booked against digital loan apps operated by Chinese nationals that indulge in disbursing short-term, high-interest instant loans through various mobile applications.

The Sessions Court in Chennai remanded them to judicial custody till November 29, the central agency said.

ED had initiated a probe based on FIRs filed on complaints regarding loan apps that charge exorbitant rates of interest, processing fees (20%-30% of amount), and threaten borrowers who fail to repay. The probe revealed that the Chinese nationals had formed two companies — Toucolor Technologies Private Limited and Truekindle Technology Private Limited — in 2020. They had also forced two employees to become dummy directors, while they ran the entire operation from the background.

The companies were providing online short-term, instant micro loans of Rs 5,000-Rs 10,000 through mobile apps, which required borrowers to share personal and bank information and also grant access to their contact list, personal photos and videos. Borrowers were forced to take fresh loans if they couldn’t repay, pushing them into a debt trap.