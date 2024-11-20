Minutes before cremation, ‘dead’ woman wakes up

TIRUCHY: A 60-year-old woman who was presumed dead woke up at the cremation ground on Monday just moments before her last rites were to be performed.

P Chinnammal of Surakkaipatti near Marungapuri reportedly consumed pesticide on November 16, said sources. She was admitted to a private hospital in Manapparai for treatment. However, as her health deteriorated, her family members brought her home early on Sunday.

Later in the day, believing she had died, her relatives prepared for her funeral and brought her to the cremation ground on Monday.

Just as the final rites were about to begin, Chinnammal suddenly opened her eyes, leaving everyone in shock. Quickly, her relatives arranged for a private ambulance and rushed her to the MGMGH in Tiruchy, where she is now receiving treatment.

Police sources revealed that neither a complaint was filed by any of her relatives nor a case was filed on the issue. They added that the relatives on their own will had discharged the elderly woman assuming that she won’t recover soon.

Sources in MGMGH said the patient is being treated and is under observation.