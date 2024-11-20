Monsoon: Ferry service to Sri Lanka suspended for now

NAGAPATTINAM: The international ferry service connecting Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu with Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka has been suspended for over a month due to monsoon.

The ferry operator announced on Tuesday that a decision on resuming operations will be taken after December 18, depending on weather conditions and directives from the Directorate General of Shipping.

“We have stopped the service due to monsoon and as per directions from the Directorate General of Shipping under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways,” Subhashree Sundararaj, managing director of IndSri Ferry Services, told TNIE.

The ferry named ‘Sivagangai’, which was first launched in October, 2023, resumed operations on August 16. Initially planned as a daily service, operations were scaled back to three days per week due to low passenger numbers.

However, with growing demand, it was later increased to four and then five days per week. The ferry last operated on November 5 and has since remained inactive due to unfavourable weather conditions, including heavy rain and rough sea.