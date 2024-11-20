Over 20 hotels fined for unhygienic condition in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: Food safety officials fined over 20 hotels and eateries in the past one month due to unhygienic conditions in Dindigul district. A fine of Rs 60,000 was levied on the food business operators.



Speaking to TNIE, FSSAI Designated Officer Dr T Kalaivani said, "We received over 20 complaints online about unsafe and unhygienic food from customers from various parts of the district. We directly inspected these facilities, and based on unhygienic conditions, fines ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 were levied, and a total of Rs 60,000 was collected by the officials. We have decided to hold meetings with hoteliers and eateries for unhygienic conditions and severe warnings have been issued."



"Besides, a fine of Rs 3,000 was levied on a private resort in Kodaikanal, after students from Kerala suffered from food poisoning last week. Two days ago, a customer complained about a dead cockroach found in an idli powder packet, we inspected the manufacturer facility and collected samples. However, no dead insect was found in any of them," the officer said.