Police raid 14 places linked to rowdy ‘Seizing’ Raja in land grabbing case

CHENNAI: The Tambaram City Police, in coordination with district revenue department officials, conducted raids at 14 locations connected to history-sheeter A. Raja, also known as ‘Seizing’ Raja (51), who was shot and killed in a police encounter in September. A police source stated that the searches were carried out in connection with a case registered by the Selaiyur Police regarding land grabbing.

According to the police, a complaint was filed against Raja for attempting to sell 1.2 acres of government poramboke land in Agaramthen with the help of his associates. They allegedly attempted to sell the land, valued at several crores, using forged documents. The searches were conducted based on this complaint.

On Tuesday morning, over 100 police officers and personnel initiated raids at 14 locations linked to Raja, including his residence and properties belonging to his relatives in Pallikaranai and Tambaram. During the operation, the police reportedly recovered at least 150 pieces of documentary evidence, according to a source.

In September, Raja, who had 39 criminal cases against him, including six for murder, was shot dead in a police encounter near Akkarai after allegedly firing at officers during a weapon recovery operation.