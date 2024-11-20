Pondy opposition leader demands police action in Rs 15-crore financial fraud

PUDUCHERRY: Opposition leader and Puducherry DMK convenor R Siva submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Tuesday seeking immediate action against three persons involved in an investment fraud.

Promising high returns, the suspects had allegedly cheated over 150 people of more than Rs 15 crore between October 2021 and April 2022. According to sources, 84 people have given police complaints against the suspects on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the CM, Siva claimed the suspects had used the money to purchase properties at several locations. He demanded swift police action to recover the funds, called on the government to investigate the role of government employees in the scam, penalise those involved, and provide relief to the affected families.