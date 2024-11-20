SIPCOT floats tender for Rs 12.83 cr for developing Melur industrial park

MADITSSIA president A Kodeeswaran said, "Development of industrial parks is appreciated which could not only bring industrial growth but also boost ancillary MSME manufacturing units in Madurai. Presently, there is no adequate space for industrial growth in the district and more parks need to be established here. Also, the government is providing the land in such parks for lease, which is disadvantageous for industrialists." He added that though industrialists are ready to establish private industrial parks, the state government only provides 50% subsidy for the formation, which could be increased to 90% subsidy for the formation of private industrial parks. Spending money on development and land would not be possible for MSMEs. Such formation of more private parks in the district would enable industries to utilise facilities. He demanded the state government to take measures towards addressing the long pending demand which could bring growth in the sector.