SIPCOT floats tender for Rs 12.83 cr for developing Melur industrial park

MADURAI: The State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) floated a tender for developing an industrial estate in Melur near Madurai at a cost of Rs 12.83 crore. Industrial experts opined that increasing subsidies for private industrial estates would improve industrial growth in Madurai.
One of the long pending projects that was intended to bring industrial growth in Madurai, the SIPCOT floated tenders for Rs 12.83 crore for primary development of the area spread over 270 acres. Under the tender, SIPCOT plans to carry out works including the formation of internal roads, construction of RCC box culverts and RCC storm water drains, among other works.
Experts from the industrial sector appreciated the development of the Melur industrial park and urged the government to expedite works and provide it for industrial development. While the development is receiving appreciation, experts opined that the state government must take measures towards developing the industrial sector in Madurai.
MADITSSIA president A Kodeeswaran said, "Development of industrial parks is appreciated which could not only bring industrial growth but also boost ancillary MSME manufacturing units in Madurai. Presently, there is no adequate space for industrial growth in the district and more parks need to be established here. Also, the government is providing the land in such parks for lease, which is disadvantageous for industrialists." He added that though industrialists are ready to establish private industrial parks, the state government only provides 50% subsidy for the formation, which could be increased to 90% subsidy for the formation of private industrial parks. Spending money on development and land would not be possible for MSMEs. Such formation of more private parks in the district would enable industries to utilise facilities. He demanded the state government to take measures towards addressing the long pending demand which could bring growth in the sector.