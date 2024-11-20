Tamil Nadu teacher fatally stabbed in school, police detain assailant

THANJAVUR: A woman teacher was fatally stabbed on government school premises in Mallipattinam in Thanjavur district on Wednesday morning.
According to police sources, Ramani (26), a resident of Chinnamanai village, had been working as temporary tamil teacher for Classes 6 to 9 for the past five months.
The incident occurred near the staff room, where she was speaking to S. Madan (30), a man from her village.
An altercation reportedly broke out between the two, during which Madan allegedly stabbed Ramani on her neck and stomach repeatedly in full view of her colleagues at the school's staff room, police said.
As Ramani collapsed unconscious, Madan attempted to flee but was apprehended by school staff.
The grievously injured teacher was rushed to Pattukkottai Government Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.
Superintendent of Police Ashish Rawat and his team visited the school and conducted inquiries.
Preliminary investigations revealed that Ramani and Madan were in a relationship, but her family had objected to their marriage, despite both belonging to the same community.
Police sources said Ramani had informed Madan that she could not go against her family’s wishes. Enraged by this, Madan is believed to have attacked her.
The Sethubavachathiram police have registered a case of murder, and further investigations are underway.
The incident evoked the spontaneous ire of the locals and Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi strongly condemned the attack on the teacher Ramani, of Mallipattanam Government Higher Secondary School, Thanjavur district.
"Violence against teachers cannot be tolerated. Strict legal action will be taken against the attacker. We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved family, students and fellow teachers of teacher Ramani," the Minister said on the social media platform X, shortly after the incident occurred.
(With inputs from PTI)