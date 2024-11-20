Tamil Nadu teacher fatally stabbed in school, police detain assailant

THANJAVUR: A woman teacher was fatally stabbed on government school premises in Mallipattinam in Thanjavur district on Wednesday morning.

According to police sources, Ramani (26), a resident of Chinnamanai village, had been working as temporary tamil teacher for Classes 6 to 9 for the past five months.

The incident occurred near the staff room, where she was speaking to S. Madan (30), a man from her village.

An altercation reportedly broke out between the two, during which Madan allegedly stabbed Ramani on her neck and stomach repeatedly in full view of her colleagues at the school's staff room, police said.

As Ramani collapsed unconscious, Madan attempted to flee but was apprehended by school staff.

The grievously injured teacher was rushed to Pattukkottai Government Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.