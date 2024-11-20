Tamil Nadu to implement biometric attendance for university staff to curb unauthorised absences

V Thangaraj, president of Tamil Nadu All Government college UGC Qualified Guest Lecturers Association, said the move will help check exploitation of guest lecturers in universities.

“Guest lecturers are paid little but are burdened with work. In many universities and government colleges, the permanent faculty members don’t come regularly or remain on unauthorised leave, and the guest lecturers are forced to do their share of work. After biometric attendance system is introduced, we hope that this practise will be eliminated,” he said.

Bharathiar University Registrar (in-charge) Rupa Gunaseelan told TNIE the university it will introduce the biometric attendance system on its campuses within two weeks.

In another development, the higher education department has issued a G.O. stating teachers of government colleges, who retire in mid of the year will be retained until May 31, 2025, until closing of the academic year for the benefit of the students. However, the benefit will not be extended to principals, librarians, physical education, and teachers included in the administrative work.

“In the middle of the year, it will be difficult to make alternative arrangements for a retiring teacher. Hence, it has been decided to allow them to continue till completion of academic year,” said an official of higher education department.

(With inputs from N Dhamotharan @ Coimbatore)