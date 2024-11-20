Tamil Nadu to implement biometric attendance for university staff to curb unauthorised absences

CHENNAI: To check unauthorised absence of faculty members and administrative staff, the higher education department has directed the universities to install biometric attendance marking systems on campuses.
In a circular issued to registrars of all universities, the department said many teaching and non-teaching staff of the universities are coming to office late and leaving early without permission of the authorities concerned, with some also remaining on unauthorised absence from duty. “Such activities will bring an unpleasant impression on the institution and may lead to bitter relationships between students and staff,” it said.
The department has also directed the universities to take measures to implement onboard e-office systems for submission of files, personal information systems. It has also directed the universities to update and maintain the university website on a regular basis.
V Thangaraj, president of Tamil Nadu All Government college UGC Qualified Guest Lecturers Association, said the move will help check exploitation of guest lecturers in universities.
“Guest lecturers are paid little but are burdened with work. In many universities and government colleges, the permanent faculty members don’t come regularly or remain on unauthorised leave, and the guest lecturers are forced to do their share of work. After biometric attendance system is introduced, we hope that this practise will be eliminated,” he said.
Bharathiar University Registrar (in-charge) Rupa Gunaseelan told TNIE the university it will introduce the biometric attendance system on its campuses within two weeks.
In another development, the higher education department has issued a G.O. stating teachers of government colleges, who retire in mid of the year will be retained until May 31, 2025, until closing of the academic year for the benefit of the students. However, the benefit will not be extended to principals, librarians, physical education, and teachers included in the administrative work.
“In the middle of the year, it will be difficult to make alternative arrangements for a retiring teacher. Hence, it has been decided to allow them to continue till completion of academic year,” said an official of higher education department.
(With inputs from N Dhamotharan @ Coimbatore)