Two TN cab drivers held for kidnap, rape of 17-yr-old

CHENNAI: Two cab drivers were arrested on Sunday by the St Thomas Mount All Women Police on charges of kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl who had left her aunt’s house in Nandambakkam after a tiff with her. The accused were booked under the Pocso Act and remanded in judicial custody on Monday.

The victim was sent for a medical examination and has been sheltered at a rescue home, sources said.

According to police, the girl had completed Class 12 in Tiruvannamalai where she lived under the care of her grandmother. Her parents had passed away several years ago. After completing her schooling, she came to Chennai to live with her aunt, police said.

On the afternoon of November 12, the girl left her aunt’s house and ventured out alone after she got into an argument with her.

“Subsequently, she flagged down a cab, driven by the accused, Bakkiyaraj (38). When she told him about her situation and that she was looking for a job, Bakkiyaraj took her to Chennai Central Station. He then contacted his friend, the other accused, Paramasivam (40), who arrived at the spot,” police said.