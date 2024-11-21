41-cm rainfall lashes Rameswaram in 10 hours

RAMANATHAPURAM: A total of 164 cm of rain lashed Ramanathapuram district from 6 am to 4 pm on Wednesday. The highest rainfall of 41 cm was recorded in Rameswaram, followed by 32.2 cm in Thangachimadam, 26.1 cm in Mandapam, and 23.7 cm in Pamban.

Rainfall was reported across all pockets of the district. Sources said this was the first time in decades that such heavy rainfall had been recorded in the region. A cloudburst caused the rain to persist for over three hours in Pamban. In several areas, water entered houses and shops in Rameswaram.

According to Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John on X page that 41.1 cm massive rain received in Rameswaram and 32.2 cm rain in Thangachimadam which a historical rain in Rameswaram belt.

Rameswaram region received 36.2 cm rainfall in three hours from 1 pm to 4 pm which is like sheet of water falling. “This is not cloud burst but a super cloud burst,” he mentioned.