CCMC to survey illegal advertisement hoardings, punish violators

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has removed illegal hoardings and banners along the Kavundampalayam flyover on Mettupalayam Road and in other parts of the city several times in the past. But they have resurfaced, leaving motorists worried about safety. CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said the civic body will crackdown on violators on Thursday.

Motorists say advertisement hoardings, placed atop iron railings erected on the buildings alongside the Kavundampalayam flyover pose significant risks, especially at night. “The banners are not just an eyesore; they are dangerous distractions for motorists. When driving on a flyover, any visual disruption can lead to accidents,” said R Parthiban, a motorist from Urumandampalayam who regularly uses the route. “Authorities must prioritise safety and penalise those responsible for allowing this,” he added.

N Natarajan, an activist, echoed similar view emphasising the need for stricter enforcement. “Despite clear guidelines and previous action, the illegal installations continue to appear. Building owners must be held accountable. The railings should be removed entirely to prevent further misuse. While on the one hand the flyover is shrouded in darkness due to the absence of street lights, on the other hand officials allow illegal banners,” he said

In the past, CCMC conducted multiple drives to remove unauthorised banners and hoardings. However, their resurgence points to gaps in enforcement and the absence of sustained deterrents.

Besides posing a safety threat, the banners raise questions about compliance with the High Court orders on unauthorised advertisements in public spaces. Activists argue that such violations reflect poorly on the city’s governance and overall urban planning. “The recurring nature of this problem indicates negligence on multiple fronts. This cannot be allowed to continue,” Natarajan added.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said, “I held a meeting with officials on Tuesday with regard to the illegal flex banners and hoardings installed across the city. The officials suggested taking an assessment of the total number of illegal advertisement banners and then take necessary action.

However, I’ve instructed the officials not to wait for assessment and take immediate action. We will regularise hoardings and remove illegal ones simultaneously. Along with illegal flex banners, iron railings and other supporting structures will be removed. People who put up illegal banners will be dealt with strictly. We shall be imposing hefty fines against them. The work will begin from Thursday.”