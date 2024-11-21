CM Stalin urges union minister to take steps for release of fishermen from Pakistan jail

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to initiate steps to secure the release of 14 fishermen, including 7 from Tamil Nadu, arrested by the Pakistan Navy on January 3.

Stalin, in his letter, said for the past 10 months since their incarceration, there has been no communication regarding their status or any efforts being made towards their release.

He said the 14 Indian fishermen ventured into the sea for fishing from Porbandar in Gujarat and they were arrested by the Pakistan Navy, and their mechanised boats were also seized.

“Their families are facing severe emotional and financial distress and are struggling to cope with the prolonged uncertainty. Further, the absence of the primary breadwinners has made the lives of the dependent families miserable,” the CM added.

The chief minister said considering the prolonged detention and the humanitarian concerns involved, the external affairs minister should take up this matter in a tangible and meaningful manner through diplomatic channels to secure the immediate release of all fishermen.