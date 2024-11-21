Demand grows for Tiruchy-Bangkok daily flight service

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy-Bangkok flight service launched by AirAsia on September 21 has gained momentum, with passenger traffic steadily increasing. Frequent flyers have urged the airline, which currently operates three weekly flights, to make it a daily service.

The flights operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, departing Bangkok (Don Mueang) at 8.30 pm and arriving at Tiruchy International Airport at 10.35 pm. The return flight leaves Tiruchy at 11.05 pm and lands in Bangkok at 4.15 am the next day.

Unlike flights to Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, where 65% of passengers have ethnic connections and the remainder travel for professional purposes, the Bangkok route caters predominantly to leisure travellers, say industry sources.

“Singapore and Kuala Lumpur are the main destinations connected to Tiruchy in Southeast Asia. With Bangkok now added, the growing interest in leisure travel from Tiruchy is evident. Airlines can capitalise on this demand by increasing the frequency of flights,” said aviation enthusiast H Ubaidullah.

A Ajmal, Manager of Al Safa Travels in Tiruchy, noted that passenger traffic on the Bangkok route has risen since its launch, particularly during the Deepavali season in October.

“A daily service would further boost traffic. Additionally, the tourism department should promote local destinations to attract Thai nationals,” he added. Notably, Air India Express previously operated a Tiruchy-Bangkok service but suspended it in February 2018 due to administrative reasons.