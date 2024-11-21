Fake NCC camps case: Madras HC directs TN government to file report every three months

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the state government to file a report once in three months on the progress of the investigation and other actions taken in connection with the sexual assault of students at fake NCC camps held in Krishnagiri and other districts.

A division bench of Justices D Krishnakumar and PB Balaji passed the orders on Wednesday while disposing of a PIL petition filed by advocate AP Suryaprakasam seeking a CBI probe into the sexual assault.

Pointing out the swift action taken by the government on the complaints of sexual assault, the bench directed the district legal services authority head to monitor the inquiries and continuously interact with school children and submit suggestions.

The bench also directed the authorities concerned to disburse the compensation amount of Rs 1.7 crore to the affected children.

AG PS Raman informed the court that the special investigation team led by an IGP is probing into the complaints and the multi-departmental team is concentrating on other related matters.