Farmers: 4K observation wells in TN inadequate to tackle groundwater challenges

CHENNAI: Data from the Water Resources Department (groundwater), accessed by TNIE, show the state currently has 4,016 observation wells to monitor groundwater levels. However, farmers say the number is incommensurate for the state’s 17,000 villages.

Observation wells monitor changes in groundwater levels and also observe its quality. Farmers say observation wells are installed at the firka level, but ideally, at least one well should be set up in every village to provide accurate data on groundwater levels.

M Sampath, 62, a farmer from Kancheepuram, said the state government has assured farmers more such wells but no progress has been made so far.

K Balasubramani, state secretary of Tamil Nadu Vivasaya Munnetra Kazhagam (Farmers Association), said, “In addition to installing observation wells, the government must develop infrastructure for rainwater harvesting in all villages. A few years ago, the state government actively pushed rainwater harvesting schemes in every household, but the momentum has slowed down.”

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior official from Water Resources Department said, “Unless the state government allocates funds for such projects, it will be impossible to implement them. Compared to other Southern states, Tamil Nadu depends heavily on ground water sources as other states have adequate storage of surface water.”

Given the state’s financial situation, we have recommended a phased implementation, but the proposals are still awaiting approval, he added.

Another WRD official emphasised the need for technological upgrades. “Currently, we monitor observation wells manually, which provide data once in 24 hours. We have proposed a telemetry system that can automatically measure and transmit groundwater data four times a day,” the official said.

This system uses remote monitoring to measure and transmit the water table’s depth in real-time, including details like date, time, and water levels. Data is sent via cellular or satellite networks to a central server for analysis, enabling better planning and decision-making. A detailed project report has been submitted for financial approval, he added.