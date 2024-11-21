Four injured after man sets wife on fire over her ‘piety’ in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Angered by his wife’s intense spiritual devotion, a 56-year-old farmer in Tiruchy allegedly splashed petrol on her, leading to a fire accident on Tuesday night. Four members of the family, including the couple, sustained burns requiring hospitalisation.

According to police, Rajendra Prasad’s wife R Hema Bindu, 50, spent most of her time engaged in prayers and rituals at home. This upset Prasad, leading to frequent arguments between the couple.

On Tuesday, at around 11 pm, the couple had an altercation after Prasad saw her praying in the puja room of the house located at Happy Nagar on Poolankudi Colony-Palanganangudi Road near Thiruverumbur. He warned her to stop her conduct alleging that she failed to take care of the family.

Despite his warnings, Hema had continued her prayers, police said. Angered, Prasad took petrol, which was stored in a water bottle to be used for his two-wheeler, and poured it on her. The fire from a lamp in the puja room ignited the petrol, causing flames to spread to them. Their two sons — R Gunasekar, 22, and R Gurusami, 20 — who tried to rescue them, sustained minor burns. Neighbours immediately rushed all four to Mahatma Gandhi Medical College. Police reported that both Hema and Rajendra Prasad are being treated with 50% burns, while one of their sons was discharged from hospital after first aid.

The Navalpattu police have registered a case under BNS Section 287 (Negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and are investigating the incident, sub inspector B Pradeepa told TNIE.