Gang rapes girl who stepped out of home to relieve herself in Vellore

VELLORE: The Vellore All Women Police arrested three men on Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old when she stepped out of her house to attend nature’s call.

The accused S Madhankumar (25), S Chinnaraj (23), and S Veerappan (24), all from Vellore, sexually assaulted the Class 9 girl last week while she was relieving herself outside at night, as she doesn’t have a toilet in her house, police said.

Subsequently, the victim’s father noticed that his daughter had arrived late that night and inquired to her about it. After she confided about the incident, the parents were initially hesitant to lodge a complaint, said sources.

However, on Tuesday evening, the victim’s father lodged the complaint at Vellore All Women Police station. On Wednesday, the police nabbed the three and booked them under Pocso Act. Further probe is underway.

Furthermore, cases under 78 BNS (stalking), 137(2) BNS (whoever kidnaps any person from India or from lawful guardianship shall be punished with imprisonment), 87 BNS, 70(2) BNS were also lodged against the accused persons.