Guide, logo for Magizh Mutram released

CHENNAI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Wednesday released the guide and logo for Magizh Mutram, the new house system to be introduced in 37,592 government schools across the state. The event took place at Jaigopal Garodia Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Choolaimedu in Chennai.

Speaking at the event, the minister said it was announced in the assembly that house systems will be introduced in the government schools with teams named Kurinji, Mullai, Marudham and Neidhal, to enhance students’ leadership skills. As part of the initiative, schools will also conduct model assemblies and parliaments to improve students’ understanding of governance and politics. A sum of Rs 2 crore has been allocated to train teachers for implementing these activities.

“The initiative, named Magizh Mutram, will foster teamwork, social responsibility, and leadership skills among students while helping to overcome diversities. Students will be evaluated on various qualities including punctuality, completing homework and maintaining personal hygiene,” the minister added.