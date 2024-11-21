Hockey stadium will be ready in April 2025: Minister Senthil Balaji

COIMBATORE: “Works for the international-standard hockey stadium in Coimbatore will begin soon and the project will be completed by April 2025,” said Coimbatore in charge minister V Senthil Balaji on Wednesday.

Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V Senthil Balaji, along with officials, inspected various projects that are being carried out by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) including the Sanganoor Canal rejuvenation, UGD project and the RS Puram Corporation school ground where the state government is set to construct an international hockey stadium at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

Addressing media persons, Senthil Balaji said, “The work on the hockey stadium with an artificial turf worth Rs 9.67 crore is expected to start soon. The foundation stone for the facility will soon be laid by the deputy chief minister. The works are planned to be completed by April 2025. As far as the Coimbatore Corporation is concerned, the underground sewerage project worth approximately Rs 935 crore is underway.”

“The Chief Minister, who visited Coimbatore recently, has allocated special fund of Rs 200 crore for the construction of new roads in Corporation limits. A list of roads for the construction of new roads and repairing the damaged ones is being prepared. The work will begin soon after receiving the approval of the government. The CM has also directed officials to expedite UGD project, and the work is being carried out on a war footing.”

The minister added that work on the international cricket stadium will also begin soon.

In response to a question from reporters regarding allegations of corruption in the procurement of transformers, the minister said all equipment procured on behalf of the electricity department is through online tender and that a committee determines the price, decides whether the price is acceptable and issues the orders accordingly. He also said that the same procedures that were followed in the past are being followed now and there was no interference or corruption in the process.