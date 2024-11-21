HR&CE to reclaim encroached temple land in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: The Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department has decided to take possession of a 6.51-acre parcel of land belonging to the Sri Sankararameswarar Devasthanam, commonly known as the Sivan temple, in Thoothukudi district. The move comes in response to complaints alleging encroachment of the land located at Gomezpuram in Mapilaiyoorani panchayat.

According to sources, the land was leased to Palanisamy, but was subsequently taken over by DMK supporters who established a commercial complex named "ECR Market-Surya Angadi". The complex housed over 50 shops and a goat market.

Activist Paramasivam filed a complaint with Collector K Elambahavath, alleging that the land allocation was not transparent and violated rules governing temple property leases, potentially favouring the ruling party. Another activist, SM Gandhi, also lodged a complaint with the collector, pointing out that the commercial establishment lacked necessary permissions from authorities such as the panchayat and fire and safety departments.

An HR&CE official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the land was classified as punjai land, making the construction of a commercial complex illegal. The official added that the required procedures for converting the land for commercial use were not followed.

Shopkeepers began removing their belongings and name boards from the complex on Tuesday. However, repeated attempts to reach HR&CE Commissioner P N Sridhar and Joint Commissioner Anbumani for comment were unsuccessful.