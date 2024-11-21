Illegal godown busted, 14.4 tonnes of urea and 2.4 tonnes of beedi leaves seized near Kurukusalai in TN

THOOTHUKUDI: The Kulathur police busted an illegal godown at Thalavaipuram near Kurukusalai on Tuesday and seized 14,400 kg of urea and 2,400 kg of beedi leaves. Nine persons have been arrested in connection with the seizure and search is on for five more.

Sources said the police personnel were conducting a road check when a vehicle with a gunny bag stitching machine came their way. Upon questioning, the men in the vehicle gave contradictory answers. Growing suspicious over their response, the police interrogated them further and received information about the godown at Thalavaipuram.

The men led the police to the facility, where they had amassed urea and beedi leaves illegally. Agriculture officials were brought in to examine the stock. The officials identified the fertiliser as the urea commodity, which is provided by the government to farmers at a subsidised rate.

Further inquiries revealed that the suspects had purchased 14,400 kg of subsidised urea from 'Tamilnadu ura kadai', a private fertiliser shop at Sholavandan near Madurai. They had unpacked the urea from the government-provided yellow sacks and filled them into white bags for trading them to industries at a higher price.

Ottapidaram Agriculture Officer Sivagami, who is also a fertiliser inspector, lodged a formal complaint in this regard with the Kulathur police. The cost of each urea bag weighing 45 kg is `1,599.90. However, the government supplies it to farmers at a subsidised cost of `266.50 per bag. The godown had no authorisation to stock fertilisers, she said in the complaint.