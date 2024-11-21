Incessant rainfall disrupts life in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi, holiday declared for schools

TIRUNELVELI/TENKASI: Incessant rainfall across Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts disrupted normal life on Wednesday, confining residents to their homes and prompting district administrations to declare a holiday for schools.

Naalumukku (16.6 cm), Oothu (15.4 cm), and Kakkachi (13.6 cm) in the Manjolai hills recorded very heavy rainfall, according to the Revenue and Disaster Management Department. Significant rainfall also lashed Manjolai, Kalakkad, Cheranmahadevi, Papanasam, and Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli district, and Shengottai and Alangulam in Tenkasi.

The Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve administration banned bathing in Kalakkad Thalaiyanai and Manimuthar waterfalls. The Tenkasi district administration also prohibited bathing in the Courtallam waterfalls.

The water inflow to the Papanasam and Manimuthar dams stood at 1,062 and 1,083 cubic feet respectively. Flash floods caused the Thamirabarani river to swell.

With several parts of the Manjolai hills receiving over 10 cm of rainfall in recent days, residents urged the state government to deploy health staff to address medical issues in the area.

Tenkasi Superintendent of Police (SP) V R Srinivasan conducted an on-ground review of monsoon preparedness. Police have been stationed at key locations, including the Gadana and Ramanathi dams, to ensure public safety. The Tenkasi administration has set up 22 shelter homes and deployed 17 patrol vehicles, led by inspectors, to monitor the situation.

In Tirunelveli, SP N Silambarasan instructed Tamil Nadu State Disaster Response Force personnel to remain on high alert.