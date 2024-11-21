Macaque taken from Kovai vet dies at Vandalur zoo

CHENNAI: The baby bonnet macaque rescued from the Vellore Division and admitted to the veterinary hospital at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park at Vandalur, died on Wednesday, the zoo authorities said in a statement.

While the female macaque’s health had shown gradual improvement, it appeared dull over the past two days. Experts from Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Tanuvas) were consulted, and appropriate treatment was administered.

However, despite efforts, the animal succumbed on Wednesday, the statement said. The macaque, which had been admitted to the zoo hospital on October 26, was suffering from hind limb paralysis and had an abrasion wound on its back. Hematology tests revealed moderate anaemia.

“Special care was provided, including appropriate bedding to aid wound healing and prevent further injuries. The animal underwent physiotherapy and passive range-of-motion exercises, along with necessary medications, under continuous monitoring by the zoo’s veterinary team, the statement said.

The monkey had been under the care of a Coimbatore-based veterinarian for around 10 months after which the forest department took control of the monkey and placed it at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park. The veterinarian, Vallaiappan, had petitioned the court for interim custody of the animal, which he had treated for various ailments due to dog bites at Sholingur in Ranipet when he held an animal camp there. Stating that the monkey should be considered government property under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, the high court dismissed the writ petition and refused to grant him custody last week.