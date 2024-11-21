Madras HC allows construction of memorial structure for Father Stan Swamy

CHENNAI: Holding that government authorities cannot stop a person from raising statues in private land unless it may cause serious issues, the Madras High Court has permitted a Salem-based activist to raise a memorial structure for late Father Stan Swamy who had rendered service for the upliftment of the highly oppressed tribal communities in Central India.

Setting aside the July 16, 2021 notice of the Nallampalli Tahsildar stopping Piyush Sethi (Piyush Manush) from raising a stone pillar with the picture of the priest, Justice M Dhandapani, in a recent order, granted permission for constructing the memorial structure at Nekkundi village, Nallampalli Taluk in Dharmapuri district.

The judge cited the judgment passed in R Kanthavel vs The Principal Secretary case regarding the liberty to construct statues in private patta land.

“In view of the reasonings stated supra, the impugned notice dated July 16, 2021, passed by the second respondent (Tahsildar) is not proper and therefore, this Court is inclined to set aside the same. Accordingly, the impugned notice is set aside and consequently, liberty is granted to the petitioner to erect the stone pillar of Fr. Stan Swamy in his private patta land,” the judge said in the recent order.

However, he stated that it is made clear that while erecting the said stone pillar no hindrance to the public shall be caused.