Madras HC orders action against encroachers of Karur temple lands

MADURAI: Noting that encroachments on nearly 540 acres of land belonging to the Balasubramaniya Swamy Temple in Karur have not been cleared by the HR and CE department despite a court order issued five years ago, allegedly due to threats from influential persons, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the authorities to provide details of serving or retired government officials, industrialists, and other influential individuals among the encroachers.

A bench comprising Justices P Velmurugan and B Pugalendhi issued the directive while hearing a contempt petition over the non-compliance with the court’s order dated October 23, 2019.

During the previous hearing, the court had issued statutory notices to officials who had failed to implement the order. The officials claimed that many encroachers were powerful individuals, including serving and retired government officers, and they faced difficulties in restoring the lands. They also cited a lack of cooperation from the district administration and police.

Additionally, the executive officer of the temple and the joint commissioner of Tirupathur reported receiving threats from some of the encroachers.

“This court will not permit the hanging of Damocles’ sword over the officers or officials of the HR and CE Department in implementing this court’s orders. If any officer or official is unable to diligently discharge their duty due to apprehensions of danger, it would indicate lawlessness in the state,” the judges observed.

The court ordered police protection for the executive officer and joint commissioner and directed them to submit a list of influential encroachers along with the extent of land encroached. The judges warned that if the HR and CE officials faced any danger while implementing the order, the Karur Superintendent of Police would be held responsible. The court granted two months to complete the restoration of the temple lands.