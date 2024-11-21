Manimuthar town panchayat chief alleges caste-based harassment, files plaint with DSP

TIRUNELVELI: The chairperson of Manimuthar town panchayat, who belongs to a scheduled caste, filed a complaint with Ambasamudram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Satheesh Kumar on Wednesday seeking legal action against the husbands and relatives of certain caste Hindu panchayat councillors for allegedly harassing her on the basis of caste and also issuing death threats.

In her petition, J Anthonyammal said she has been facing constant intimidation at their hands for the past two years. "I hail from a family of tea estate workers in Manjolai and was unanimously elected as the chairperson of the panchayat, which is reserved for Scheduled Castes," she said.

"However, ever since assuming office, I have been meted out severe caste-based discrimination and abuse from Mariappan, husband of councillor Selvi; Kasi, husband of councillor Prema; and Boothapandian, father-in-law of councillor Muppudathi. These individuals prevented me from carrying out my public duties and issued threats to my life. They frequently disrupt panchayat meetings. They come inebriated and attend these meetings in place of the women councillors. When I confront them, they abuse me with casteist slurs," Anthonyammal alleged.

According to the complainant, she was waylaid by Mariappan and Kasi on November 12 near the panchayat office. "The drunk duo blocked my path and hurled caste slurs at me. They also asked me to resign from my post and leave the panchayat. When I demanded some respect, they retorted that a person from the Scheduled Caste community was merely a servant in their households. They also threatened me to award panchayat contracts to their preferred individuals," she added.

The chairperson expressed fear for her life and urged the DSP to take immediate legal action against the accused persons. Anthonyammal was accompanied by Tamilar Urimai Meetpu Kazham coordinator Lenin Kennedy and other activists to the DSP office. She also sent a petition to District Collector Dr K P Karthikeyan in this regard.

The complainant, who belongs to the DMK party, has also written to her party high-command regarding the harassment.