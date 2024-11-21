No possibility of a third front in Tamil Nadu politics: Durai Vaiko

VIRUDHUNAGAR: MDMK Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) principal secretary Durai Vaiko said on Wednesday, there is no possibility of a third front in Tamil Nadu politics.

Addressing the media in Sivakasi, Durai Vaiko said there are only two fronts in the state, one, which is based on religion, and another front headed by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which fights against the religion front.

"There is no possibility of a third front. Even if a third front arises, vote sharing can only happen and no major impact would occur," he said. Reacting to actor's Vijay entry into politics, he said, "I entered politics around four years ago. Though I come from a political family, there are many hardships in the field," he said.

He added that Vijay has a youth following and that he should not give a chance to the religious front to establish power in the state. Durai also appreciated TVK's party principles.