Periyakulam Sub-Collector fines quarry owners Rs 138.04 cr for violating mining norms

THENI: Periyakulam Sub-Collector Rajat Beeton has imposed a fine of Rs 138.04 crore on 58 quarry owners for violating mining norms. The quarry owners have been directed to remit the penalty within 30 days from the issuance of the notice.

Periyakulam taluk, comprising Theni, Andipatti, and Periyakulam regions, has 17 quarries operating on poramboke land and 22 on patta land. An investigation revealed that these 39 quarries, although holding valid permissions for mining minerals and gravel, were engaged in illegal activities, including the extraction of precious metals without adhering to prescribed procedures.

According to reports, 326 cubic metres of minerals, 16,15,123 cubic metres of gravel, 17,59,185 cubic metres of rough soil, and 326 cubic metres of earth soil were mined in excess of legal limits.

An official from the revenue department disclosed that the issue first came to light in 2020 when Pethuraman filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) with the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. The PIL alleged rampant illegal mining in Theni district. Acting on the court’s directions, the district administration initiated a detailed investigation. Anna University was tasked with conducting drone surveys, which provided substantial evidence of the irregularities. The findings were subsequently submitted to the Theni district collector.

Based on Anna University's report, Sub-Collector Rajat Beeton, along with revenue officials, conducted inspections at the quarries in Periyakulam taluk. Following this, a penalty of Rs 138.04 crore was imposed on 39 quarries operated by 58 quarry owners. The penalty amount comprises Rs 92.56 crore for the cost of minerals, Rs 15.11 crore as seigniorage fees, and Rs 30.23 crore as a fine.

The quarry owners have been instructed to comply with the notice and pay the penalty within the stipulated 30-day period