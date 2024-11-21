Private school at Moolapalayam in TN expels three students who sent bomb threat mail

ERODE: A private higher secondary school at Moolapalayam dismissed three students who allegedly issued hoax bomb threats to the school. Police said two of the students had issued bomb threats earlier also.

Sources said, more than 1,000 students from LKG to Class 12 are studying in the school.

Around 5.30 pm on November 11, the school received an email threatening bomb explosion. But that day nobody saw the email. The next morning, the school administrators saw the email and informed police. Holiday was declared.

After a thorough search, police declared it as a hoax. Erode police investigated the email address which revealed the three students of class 9 had sent it. Police informed the school administration about this. Following this, the school management dismissed the three students from the school on Monday.

“On August 31 night, the school received a bomb threat through email. Investigation revealed that two of the three students who have been dismissed were involved in the incident. But at that time we let them go with a warning considering their future. They have done this again to get a holiday. Each time they created a new email id,” a police officer said.