Rs 252 cr given via Kalaignar Kanavu Illam scheme: TN government

CHENNAI: The state government has disbursed Rs 252 crore to beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam scheme for the construction of houses.

A press release issued here said in 2024-25, the government approved the construction of 1 lakh concrete houses, each costing Rs 3.5 lakh, with a total budget allocation of Rs 3,500 crore.

Funds under the scheme are directly transferred to beneficiaries through a single nodal account.

In the first phase, Rs 300 crore was allocated, of which Rs 252 crore has been disbursed.

Additionally, Rs 48 crore has been spent on procuring low-cost cement from Tamil Nadu Cements Corporation Limited (TANCEM) and it has been provided to the beneficiaries. In the second phase, Rs 500 crore has been earmarked for the scheme, and funds are being distributed to beneficiaries.

The government has also allocated Rs 600 crore for the repair of rural houses. So far, 15,350 houses have been repaired under the scheme. Furthermore, various initiatives to improve village infrastructure are being undertaken under the Anna Village Rejuvenation Scheme, the release added.