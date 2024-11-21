Tamil Nadu to introduce Battery Energy Storage Systems to boost green energy infrastructure

CHENNAI: In a major step towards strengthening renewable energy infrastructure, Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGEC) is set to introduce Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) for the first time in the state.

Under the central government’s Viability Gap Funding (VGF) Scheme, 30% of the capital cost for BESS, or `27 crore per MW, whichever is lower, will be provided as financial support.

Tamil Nadu is among the six renewable energy-rich states that was allocated BESS capacities under the initiative alongside Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Maharashtra.

A senior official told TNIE, “The Ministry of Power has issued operational guidelines for the state component of the VGF Scheme to promote BESS. With over 70% of renewable energy capacity connected to interstate transmission systems (InSTS), there is a critical need to support state utilities in developing InSTS-connected BESS, especially in states with high solar energy generation.”

The BESS installations are planned at Tangedco and Tantransco substations to enhance energy storage and distribution. “Currently, Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) is conducting a detailed feasibility study across its 1,091 substations, including 765 kV, 400 kV, and 230 kV facilities. Setting up 1 MW of BESS requires 4 to 5 acres of land, and suitable locations are being inspected,” another official said.

The process of identifying feasible sites is ongoing, after which tenders will be floated for bidders, the official added.

The Central Electricity Authority’s recent National Electricity Plan has also highlighted the growing need for energy storage systems as renewable energy integration increases. “To ensure grid stability and manage peak loads, adopting BESS is essential,” the official said.

Why adopt BESS

BESS initiative marks a significant move towards making Tamil Nadu a leader in renewable energy management and storage solutions