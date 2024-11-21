Tiruppur animal husbandry department bats for aid to farmers for goats killed by dogs

TIRUPPUR: The department of animal husbandry has stated that 195 goats have died due to stray dog attacks in Tiruppur district till September this year. The department has written to the District Collector to take steps to get compensation to the affected farmers.

S Pugazhenthi, joint director of the animal husbandry department of Tiruppur, in his letter to the District Collector, stated, “Animal husbandry is one of the main occupations of farmers in rural areas. In this, goats continue to die due to stray dogs in various rural areas of Tiruppur district.

This has affected the farmers severely. This year, 195 goats have died due to stray dog bites till September. Steps should be taken to get due compensation from the government to the affected farmers.”

Officials from the district administration said a detailed letter has been sent to the government by the district administration regarding compensation.

Amidst this, a section of farmers have announced a protest in Tiruppur on Saturday seeking steps to prevent the death of livestock due to stray dogs.

P Velusamy, President of PAP Vellakoil Branch Canal Water Conservation Movement, said, “So far this year more than 1,000 goats have been killed by stray dogs in the district.

However the animal husbandry department has taken into account only the goats that have undergone post-mortem. The government should take a policy decision on this matter. Relief should be given to all goats that died. We will stage a protest on Saturday to emphasize this.”