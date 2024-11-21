TN government staff in hilly areas to get hill, winter allowance

ERODE: Fulfilling years of demand, the state government has announced that hill and winter allowances will be given to government employees who are working in hilly areas like Thalavadi, Sathyamangalam, and Anthiyur taluks in Erode district. The announcementhas brought cheer to staff working in hilly areas, including the forest department.

T Udhayachandran, principal secretary, Finance department, in the Government Order (no:338), stated, “Certain areas in Sathyamangalam, Thalavadi, and Anthiyur taluks were declared as hilly regions and Erode Collector requested the government to provide allowance to government employees working in the area. Based on that, the hill allowance was provided from October 1, 2024, and the winter allowance will be given from November to February.”

He added, “The hill allowance will be fixed by 20 per cent in the basic pay and the winter allowance will be given by 5 % of basic pay for those working in hilly areas that are 1,000 to 1,499 metres above the sea level. The winter allowance will be 10 % of the basic pay for employees working in hilly areas that are 1,500 metres above sea level. In this, among seven revenue villages declared as hilly areas in Sathyamangalam, only Koothampalayam is not eligible for winter allowance.

Two revenue villages from Anthiyur have been declared as hilly areas and they are eligible for both the allowances. 20 revenue villages in Thalavadi were declared as hilly areas and among them, Mallankuzhi, Neidhalapuram, Thiginarai, Thalavadi, Arulvadi, Panahanahalli, Thottamudukarai, Kongalli, Manur, Thottagajanur, Chikkangajanur, Karalavadi are not eligible for winter allowance.”

K Sudhakar, Hasanur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), told TNIE, “This is a long-standing request. Though other government department employees made other requests, the government fulfilled this request due to the step taken by the Collector, and these allowances are given to government employees working in other hilly areas like Ooty and Kodaikanal. This will encourage all the government employees working in difficult environments including the forest department.”

V S Subramaniyan, forest range officer (retd), said, “This has been a demand for more than 50 years. We are thankful to Chief Minister M K Stalin for fulfilling this request.”