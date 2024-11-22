Downpour continues in Ramnad, low-lying areas inundated

RAMANATHAPURAM: For the second consecutive day, rain lashed parts of Ramanathapuram, especially the coastal areas, on Thursday. Though the water has drained off from most parts, some of the low-lying areas are still inundated in Mandabam, Pamban and Rameswaram, which endured a massive cloud burst on Wednesday. District Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon inspected the rain-affected places and advised officials to intensify relief operations.

According to the IMD reports, the district on Wednesday received an average of 114.6 mm rainfall, while the coastal areas witnessed a major cloud burst (200-400 mm rainfall). On Thursday, the district received an average of 17.92 mm of rainfall, notably the coastal areas, including Mandabam, Thangachimadam and Rameswaram, witnessed 30-50 mm rainfall. The showers receded after 2 pm.

The heavy showers on Wednesday led to severe water logging in many residential areas in Mandabam, Rameswaram and Pamban. While the water from areas situated close to the sea got drained off, other low-lying areas remain inundated leaving the residents to face hardships.

"About a foot-deep water flooded the residential areas in Mandabam. We had made some preparations, but the rain intensity was so fierce that the water breached into houses. We hope the authorities concerned will take measures to drain off the stagnant water," Jesu Backiyam, a fisherman from Thangachimadam, said.

On the flip side, M Ramar, a farmer from Korampallam, expressed unbridled happiness as his crops which were on the verge of withering due to lack of irrigation, have now received a new lease of life with the copious downpour. Other farmers in the southern blocks of the district are also a happy lot.

District Collector Kahlon inspected the ongoing relief works and interacted with residents. He said that about 150 affected people were accommodated in three special camps and provided with basic amenities and food. Measures are also underway to clear off the water on the NH bridge.