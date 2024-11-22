Fishing harbour infrastructure in Thoothukudi will be developed to increase export quantity, says minister

THOOTHUKUDI: In a bid to increase fishing exports, steps will be taken to develop the infrastructure of the Thoothukudi and Trespuram fishing harbours, assured Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan, after taking part in the World Fisheries Day celebrations here on Thursday.

Addressing the fishermen at Thoothukudi fishing harbour, the minister said that the state government, acting upon the community's request last year, had launched a bank for fishermen. The fishing harbour spaces and seaward route has been dredged for the mechanised fishermen to moor their vessels, she said, adding that the Trespuram fishing harbour will also be developed and the length of the groyne structure would be furthered with an arch form.

As experts from European countries are likely to commence a periodic visit to the fishing harbours to inspect the handling and packing of fish, maintenance of hygiene at harbours, necessary infrastructure to convince the experts will be implemented. While there is a temporary ambulance service for the fishing harbour, the district administration will soon deploy a permanent ambulance with technicians, the minister said.

Speaking at the occasion, Collector K Elambahavath said that the district consists of a 163.5 km long coastline with a population of 74,000 fishing families depending on the sea for livelihood. It is indispensable to protect the marine environment. Destructive fishing practices using unlawful fishing nets having banned mesh sizes, illegal and unreported fishing, should be avoided, he insisted.

Superintendent of Police Albert John, Deputy Mayor Jenitta, Regional Deputy Director N Chandra, and others were present.