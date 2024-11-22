Jayakumar murder case: TNCC chief backs CB-CID probe

TENKASI: TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai on Thursday told reporters that the CB-CID was conducting a “scientific investigation” into the murder of the party’s Tirunelveli east district president, KPK Jayakumar Dhanasingh. Selvaperunthagai acknowledged the challenges faced by the investigation team while addressing the media during his visit to Tenkasi.

“There is mystery surrounding Jayakumar’s death, which occurred in May. We are closely monitoring the case, and an Inspector General of Police from CB-CID has briefed us on its progress. Investigators are being meticulous, but the recovered CCTV footage has not been helpful in identifying the assailants.

Similar to the murder of minister KN Nehru’s brother Ramajayam, which remains a challenge for the CBI, Jayakumar’s case poses a significant challenge to the CB-CID. We remain hopeful it will be resolved,” Selvaperunthagai said.

Responding to questions about a potential alliance between Congress and Vijay’s TVK, Selvaperunthagai said, “Many parties are eager to form alliances with the Congress. However, we will remain committed to the INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu.

We have already secured all 40 parliamentary seats and this success will continue. When UPA was in power at the centre, Congress shared key cabinet portfolios with its allies. Our national leadership will decide on power sharing in Tamil Nadu.”

Selvaperunthagai also welcomed the CBI inquiry into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, stating that the CB-CID had also conducted a satisfactory probe and made arrests in the case. He condemned the murder of a teacher in Thanjavur on Wednesday.