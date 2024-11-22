Madras HC directs Tamil Nadu to frame PoSH rules, suggests creating women's development department

MADURAI: Observing that the state government has not yet notified the rules for the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (PoSH Act), the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed the government to scrutinise and adopt the model draft rules submitted by the State Women Commission for the Act, after making suitable changes if needed.

Stating that the social welfare department is already overburdened, the court also called for creating an exclusive department for women's development.

The 140-page order that Justice RN Manjula authored could very well be a major stepping stone in the effective implementation of the PoSH Act in Tamil Nadu. The order was passed on a batch of petitions filed by three women, who were victims of sexual harassment at workplace.

After hearing about the uphill battle the women were waging against their management as well as the patriarchal social system to safeguard themselves and punish the perpetrators, the judge observed, "From the victim of Vishaka to the recently reported violence on Apaya, women folk send strong reminders that legislative advancement in addressing workplace harassment did not do marvels.”

Referring to a research report submitted by the amicus curiae U Nirmala Rani before the court based on a field Inspection done by two NGOs concerning the existence of internal committee in 60 Institutions, the judge noted that 39 of the 60 institutions do not have the committee; five institutions did not come forward to furnish information as to whether or not they have such committee and only in 16 institutions, the committee are found to be in place.

“Though Vishaka guidelines mandated various measures to be taken by establishments to combat sexual harassment in workplaces, there is a lukewarm response and the insensitivity to the menace continues. It is upsetting that directions need to be given to the agencies even after several years to ensure that Internal Committees are in place,” she criticised.