Madurai Kamaraj University announces election for nominees from senate & syndicate to V-C post

MADURAI: Madurai Kamaraj University announced the election of a nominee by the senate and syndicate to the committee for recommending a panel of three names to the chancellor for appointment of the vice-chancellor. Earlier, Governor RN Ravi appointed a UGC nominee to the search committee.

The notification in the gazette calling for nomination by the senate and syndicate was November 13. The last date and time for filing nominations for the senate was December, 2 and for the syndicate was December 3. Academicians welcomed the move but raised questions as to whether the governor will appoint a UGC nominee to the search committee, which would be opposed by the state. However, the issue is pending in court, they said.

TNIE spoke to a higher official from MKU who said that as per MKU norms and with the concurrence of the higher education department a notification was issued, and this did not require the governor's nod. After selecting the senate and syndicate nominee for the search committee, the department of higher education will send it to the governor for appointing his nominee, and they are unaware of the governor's decision, he said.

TNIE tried to contact officials from the governor's office, but they were unavailable for comment. It is noted that recently, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar made it clear that it was mandatory to have a UGC nominee in the VC selection panel.