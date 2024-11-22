Madurai Kamaraj University announces election for nominees from senate & syndicate to V-C post

MADURAI: Madurai Kamaraj University announced the election of a nominee by the senate and syndicate to the committee for recommending a panel of three names to the chancellor for appointment of the vice-chancellor. Earlier, Governor RN Ravi appointed a UGC nominee to the search committee.
The notification in the gazette calling for nomination by the senate and syndicate was November 13. The last date and time for filing nominations for the senate was December, 2 and for the syndicate was December 3. Academicians welcomed the move but raised questions as to whether the governor will appoint a UGC nominee to the search committee, which would be opposed by the state. However, the issue is pending in court, they said.
TNIE spoke to a higher official from MKU who said that as per MKU norms and with the concurrence of the higher education department a notification was issued, and this did not require the governor's nod. After selecting the senate and syndicate nominee for the search committee, the department of higher education will send it to the governor for appointing his nominee, and they are unaware of the governor's decision, he said.
TNIE tried to contact officials from the governor's office, but they were unavailable for comment. It is noted that recently, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar made it clear that it was mandatory to have a UGC nominee in the VC selection panel.
Election of senate nominee
The scrutiny of nominations will be held on December 2. The publication of the list of valid nominations will be done on the same day. The last date and time by which candidates can withdraw their candidature by notice in writing is December 9. The despatch of a final list of candidates validly nominated if there is an election will be on December 9. The election will be held on December 20 from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. If the number of persons validly nominated and who have not withdrawn is more than one, an election will be held at the meeting of the senate on December 20 from 10.30 am to 01.30 pm at the Dr Mu Va Arangu in the varsity.
Election of syndicate nominee
The scrutiny of nominations will be held on December 3 and publication of the list of valid nominations will be held on December 3. The last date and time by which the candidates can withdraw their candidature by notice in writing is on or before December 10. Dispatch of the final list of candidates validly nominated if there is an election is on December 10. The election will be held on December 23 from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. If the number of persons validly nominated and who have not withdrawn is more than one, an election will be held at the meeting of the syndicate on December 23 from 10.30 am to 01.30 pm at the syndicate room in the varsity. The counting of votes will be taken up immediately afterwards.