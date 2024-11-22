Panjappur bus terminus to open in January

TIRUCHY: The new integrated bus terminus in Panjappur is scheduled for inauguration in January, Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru said on Thursday. Addressing reporters, the minister stated that Chief Minister MK Stalin has been requested to finalise the date for the inauguration.

“The chief minister has assured to visit Tiruchy soon to launch various development projects and inaugurate new schemes,” he said. On the condition of city roads, Nehru noted that road-laying work would resume after the monsoon season.

“The tar used for road construction is sensitive to rain, so the work has been temporarily halted,” he added. Regarding the installation of water metres, Nehru said, “Metres are being installed in areas with 24-hour drinking water supply.

The project has already been implemented in Coimbatore and Avadi in Chennai and is now under way in Tiruchy. Metres will also be installed in large commercial establishments.” Nehru elaborated on the revised rates, stating that property tax had not been raised in the last 15 years.

“According to the municipal administration guidelines, no tax will be levied on properties below 600 square feet. For properties between 600 and 1,200 sq ft, the tax will range from 25% to 35%, while those between 1,200 and 1,800 square feet will incur a 50% tax.

Properties between 1,800 and 2,400 sq ft will see a 75% tax rate, and those exceeding 2,400 sq ft will be taxed at 100%,” he stated. “A law has been passed allowing a 6% annual increase in property tax. However, during natural disasters, the government can pause this increment.

The chief minister has recently ordered a temporary halt to the tax hike, and further decisions will be announced later,” he added. Earlier in the day, Nehru inaugurated completed works worth Rs 18.44 crore and launched new projects costing Rs 46.25 crore.

Welfare aid was distributed to 1,576 beneficiaries at the event. Collector M Pradeep Kumar, MLAs A Soundarapandian, Stalin Kumar, Kaduvetti Thiyagarajan, M Palaniyandi, Mayor Mu Anbalagan, District Revenue Officer R Rajalakshmi, and other officials were present.