Probe ordered into irregular appointments in Thanjavur's Tamil University

THANJAVUR: An inquiry has been ordered into the alleged irregular appointments in the Thanjavur-based Tamil University by Governor and Chancellor R N Ravi. Former Judge of the Madras High Court Justice M Jaichandren will head the inquiry.

Sources said the inquiry order was issued on November 19 along with the order for suspending Vice-Chancellor V Thiruvalluan from service. It is alleged 40 academicians including professors, associate professors and assistant professors were appointed violating norms in 2017 and 2018.

The probe will cover the actions of Thiruvalluvan who declared probation for the said 40 faculty members without acting on the report of expert committee. It is alleged he overlooked the statutes as well as directions issued by the governor regarding the expert committee’s recommendations.

Also, two public interest petitions with regard to the appointments were pending in the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court when he took arbitrary actions. The inquiry, which has been ordered under the Tamil University Act, 1982, will also propose further action on the breach of rules.

The then-governor in 2021 had instructed the university administration to constitute an expert committee to go into allegations of irregularities of appointments.

A three-member expert committee in its report submitted to the governor’s office on August 11, 2021 listed various deviations in the appointments including not adhering to communal roster, appointment of unqualified personnel, downgrading of posts without valid reasons and careless totalling of marks by selection committees.

The committee detailed the deviations of norms in appointing 34 faculties including 12 Professors, 13 Associate Professors and nine Assistant Professors.